8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2651 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place May 29, 2010.
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2036 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
