Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2651 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place May 29, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (2)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2036 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Goldberg - February 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

