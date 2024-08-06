Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4270 $
Price in auction currency 4450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
