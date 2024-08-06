Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4270 $
Price in auction currency 4450 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1791 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search