8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.

Сondition AU (10) XF (17) VF (32) F (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (10) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (8)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (7)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (7)

Inasta (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (7)

Stack's (8)

UBS (1)

VINCHON (1)