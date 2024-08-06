Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2363 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
