Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1350 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2363 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Inasta - May 5, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date May 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

