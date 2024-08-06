Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10448 $
Price in auction currency 10500 CHF
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2975 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

