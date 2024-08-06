8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

