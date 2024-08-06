Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10448 $
Price in auction currency 10500 CHF
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2975 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
