8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,740. Bidding took place December 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (12)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- UBS (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
