Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,740. Bidding took place December 13, 2023.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

