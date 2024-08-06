8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1795 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,740. Bidding took place December 13, 2023.

