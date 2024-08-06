Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1806 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place July 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 980 EUR
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1806 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search