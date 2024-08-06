Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
2 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1806 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place July 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 980 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search