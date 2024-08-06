Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 7,800. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3524 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2019
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 9, 2019
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

