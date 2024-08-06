Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1824 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 7,800. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3524 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
