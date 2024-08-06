Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21006 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2201 $
Price in auction currency 2040 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
