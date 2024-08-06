8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21006 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

