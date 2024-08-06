Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21006 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2201 $
Price in auction currency 2040 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 9, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

