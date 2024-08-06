Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3322 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Heritage - February 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
