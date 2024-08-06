Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- UBS (3)
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3322 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
