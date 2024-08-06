8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1782 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (10) VF (10) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (6)

HERVERA (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

UBS (3)