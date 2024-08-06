1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) VF (6)