Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
851 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

