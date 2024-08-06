Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1822 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
851 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******

