Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1800 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1800 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Rio de la Plata (3)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
710 $
Price in auction currency 740 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
