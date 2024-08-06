Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1791 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 19,100. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
19100 $
Price in auction currency 19100 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
10570 $
Price in auction currency 7000 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
