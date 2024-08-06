Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1791 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1791 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1791 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 19,100. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
19100 $
Price in auction currency 19100 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
10570 $
Price in auction currency 7000 GBP
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

