4 Escudos 1791 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 19,100. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)