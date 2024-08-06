Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3240 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
