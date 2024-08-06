Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3240 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

