8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1785 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (9) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)