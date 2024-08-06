8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition AU (5) XF (22) VF (27) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (4) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Cayón (7)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (6)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Nomisma (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rio de la Plata (3)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (3)

Warin Global Investments (1)