8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 8, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
