Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Warin Global Investments - October 8, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 8, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Nomisma - November 7, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Bolivia in 1786 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search