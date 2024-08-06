Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1797 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

