Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru

Total added coins: 322

Coins of Ferdinand VI
coin 1746-1759 Ferdinand VI
Coins of Charles III
coin 1759-1788 Charles III
Coins of Charles IV
coin 1788-1808 Charles IV
Coins of Ferdinand VII
coin 1808-1833 Ferdinand VII

Which Peru coins are worth money?

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1752 LM J
 Gold $4,400 - 1 216Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1753 LM J
 Gold $5,000 - 0 171Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
8 Escudos 1787 MI
 Gold $1,900 - 0 100Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1758 LM JM
 Gold $4,500 - 0 87Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1751 LM J
 Gold $7,800 - 1 250Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1791 IJ
 Gold $1,800 - 0 111Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1799 IJ
 Gold $1,200 - 0 48Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1802 IJ
 Gold $1,300 - 0 47Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1807 JP
 Gold $1,900 - 0 63Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
8 Escudos 1772 JM
 Gold $2,100 - 0 79Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1750 L R
 Gold $6,900 - 0 40Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1813 JP
 Gold $2,000 - 0 115Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1747 L V
 Gold $4,800 - 1 37Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1754 LM JD
 Gold $3,800 - 0 205Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1755 LM JM
 Gold $3,600 - 0 107Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
8 Escudos 1769 LM JM
 Gold $4,300 - 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1814 JP
 Gold $1,800 - 0 119Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
8 Escudos 1779 MJ
 Gold $2,200 - 0 65Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
4 Escudos 1750 L R
 Gold $8,500 - 1 36Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1810 JP
 Gold $3,000 - 0 138Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1749 L R
 Gold $5,000 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1816 JP
 Gold $1,900 - 0 94Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1795 IJ
 Gold $2,300 - 0 76Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1748 L R
 Gold $11,000 - 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1756 LM JM
 Gold $3,300 - 0 124Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
1 Escudo 1752 LM J
 Gold $1,700 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
1 Escudo 1776 MJ
 Gold $480 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
4 Escudos 1770 LM JM
 Gold $11,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1757 LM JM
 Gold $3,200 - 1 107Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1793 IJ
 Gold $1,300 - 1 93Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1809 JP
 Gold $3,600 - 2 77Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1820 JP
 Gold $1,200 - 0 68Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
8 Escudos 1762 LM JM
 Gold $7,600 - 0 82Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
8 Escudos 1773 JM
 Gold $2,300 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1796 IJ
 Gold $1,200 - 0 66Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1790 IJ
 Gold $1,700 - 0 103Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1797 JI
 Gold $1,400 - 0 32Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
1 Escudo 1749 L R
 Gold $9,900 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
4 Escudos 1752 LM J
 Gold $10,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
4 Escudos 1763 LM JM
 Gold $11,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1794 IJ
 Gold $2,000 - 0 108Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
8 Escudos 1766 LM JM
 Gold $3,900 - 0 56Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1798 IJ
 Gold $1,100 - 0 45Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1759 LM JM
 Gold $2,900 - 1 94Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1760 LM JM
 Gold $3,200 - 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1800 IJ
 Gold $1,400 - 0 40Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VII
4 Escudos 1812 JP
 Gold $10,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1824 C G
 Gold $2,800 - 0 69Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Charles III
8 Escudos 1761 LM JM
 Gold $4,600 - 1 72Coin photo Coin photo
Peru, Ferdinand VI
4 Escudos 1753 LM J
 Gold $7,800 - 0 5
Coins history
  • Coins history

Coins of Peru

The Viceroyal Coinage in Peru

 

The history of Peruvian numismatics traces its roots back to 1568 when the first mint in Lima started minting coins. This was the first mint in South America.

Silver coins were minted in Lima with values of quarter real, half real, 1, 2, 4, and 8 reals. In its early years, there were several irregularities in the activities of this mint, like minting 8 reals without a permission to do so. The minting process was soon organized in a proper manner, but, following the opening of the Potosí Mint in 1574, the Lima Mint lost its significance. Thus, it stopped minting and it was closed in 1592, approximately.

The merchants of Lima soon claimed for the mint to be reopened, so it could provide the cash needed for trading in such an important port as Lima was. They finally did it in 1659 without the royal permission. But the king asked to close the mint as soon as he knew that it opened.. This illegal mint in Lima minted very few coins and they were mostly made of silver. However, it also minted 200 coins with the value of 8 escudos; the first 8 escudos ever minted in America!

In 1863, king Charles II gave permission for a new mint to be opened in Lima. This mint is active to this day. From the beginning, it minted silver coins (with the value of half real, 1, 2, 4, and 8 reals) and golden coins (with the value of 1, 2, 4, and 8 escudos). It was also allowed to open one more short-lived mint in Cuzco which minted only a few 1- and 2-escudo coins dated in 1698. With the rise of the Bourbons, the biggest numismatic innovation was the mechanization of the mint in Lima, which started using coining presses since 1751, and the introduction of the quarter real in 1792.

 

The First Coinage of the Peruvian Republic

 

When the War of Independence broke out, the royalists kept on minting coins in Lima. When the patriots took the city in 1822, they started minting coins that metrologically followed the Spanish standard, but had a republican symbolism.

The city fell quickly to royalist forces, but for a short period of time. During those months, they reminted republican coins and, on their retreat, removed most of minting equipment to Cuzco. This is how the Cusco mint appeared, being a republican mint from 1825 to 1846. Later, another mint was opened in Cusco in 1885-1886.

The political upheaval of the post-independence decades caused several reconfigurations of the Peruvian state. As a result, its coins changed over time, but always followed the Spanish standard from the metrological point of view. There was a mint in Arequipa between 1838 and 1841; and in 1836, 1843, and 1844 coins were also minted in Pasco.

 

The Decimal System

 

The economic boom that Peru underwent in the mid-nineteenth century allowed creating a decimal system in favorable conditions. So, the sol was born in 1863 as a bimetallic monetary unit of Peru.

1 sol was equal to 5 francos of the Latin Monetary Union (90% silver coins with a weight of 25 grams). It was divided into cents; silver subunits were minted with the value of 1/2 sol, 1/5 sol, 1 dinero, and half dinero. There were also 1- and 2-cents coins made of copper. The main unit was made of gold and was composed of 1 sol, 2 sols, 5 sols, 10 sols, and 20 sols.

Economic problems came back to Peru making it abandon the bimetallic system and accept a silver standard in 1872. At the end of that decade the War of the Pacific broke out and those problems grew worse. In 1880, a new monetary unit was established — the inca — which was divided into 5 pesetas, and each peseta into 2 reals. A few coins with the value of 1 peseta, 5 pesetas, and half real were minted both in the mint in Lima, and in a short-lived mint in Ayacucho.

After the war, silver coins continued to be minted and were denominated in sols. In contrast, a new golden unit was established — the Peruvian pound (libra peruana) which was equal to one pound sterling. So, until 1930, Peru maintained a system that had golden coins following the English standard and silver coins following the French one. At the same time, since 1879, there had been small cupronickel coins with the values between 1 and 20 cents. These coins made of non-noble metals gradually invaded the entire Peruvian coinage.

The Peruvian economy remained reasonably stable until the 1980s. Then it suffered a strong inflation, therefore the inti was introduced in 1985 as a monetary unit. 1 inti was equal to 1 000 sols.

The inflation remained uncontrolled, and the inti depreciated very quickly. In the end, the sol was reintroduced in 1991 (known then as «the new sol») as a monetary unit in Peru, and 1 sol was equal to 1 000 000 intis. This new denomination established coins from 1 cent to 5 sols which continue to be used to this day.

 

Adolfo Ruiz

