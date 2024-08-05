Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1797 JI (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1797 JI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1797 JI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1797 with mark JI. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3746 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place January 28, 2012.

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1514 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1693 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Peru 8 Escudos 1797 JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

