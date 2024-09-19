Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1797

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1797 IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1797 IJ
8 Escudos 1797 IJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
1 60
Obverse 8 Escudos 1797 JI
Reverse 8 Escudos 1797 JI
8 Escudos 1797 JI
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 4 Escudos 1797 IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1797 IJ
4 Escudos 1797 IJ
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1797 IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1797 IJ
2 Escudos 1797 IJ
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1797 IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1797 IJ
1 Escudo 1797 IJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
