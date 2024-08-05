Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1797 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1797 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1797 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1797 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24775 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Peru 4 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
904 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Peru 4 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1645 $
Price in auction currency 1645 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Peru 4 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

