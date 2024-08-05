Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1797 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1797 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24775 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
904 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1645 $
Price in auction currency 1645 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
