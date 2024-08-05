Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1797 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1797 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1797 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: José A. Herrero, S.A.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1797 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

