Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1797 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1797 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (8)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2372 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1490 $
Price in auction currency 1382 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search