Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1797 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1797 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1797 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1797 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (3)
  • UBS (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2372 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1490 $
Price in auction currency 1382 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Tosunidis Coin House - September 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Tosunidis Coin House - May 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date May 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Tosunidis Coin House - March 8, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date March 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1797 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1797 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
