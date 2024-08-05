8 Escudos 1808 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1808 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3195 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

