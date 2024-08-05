Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1808 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1808 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3195 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3209 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Frühwald - May 16, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

