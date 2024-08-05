Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1808 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Maison Palombo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1808 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3195 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Palombo (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Status International (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3209 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
12
