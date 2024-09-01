Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1808

Gold coins (Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 JP
8 Escudos 1808 JP
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 66
Obverse 4 Escudos 1808 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1808 JP
4 Escudos 1808 JP
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1808 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1808 JP
2 Escudos 1808 JP
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1808 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1808 JP
1 Escudo 1808 JP
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 3

Gold coins (Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 JP
8 Escudos 1808 JP
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 30
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
