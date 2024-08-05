1 Escudo 1808 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1808 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5051 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)