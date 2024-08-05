Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1808 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1808 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1808 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1808 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5051 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1808 JP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1808 JP at auction CNG - January 22, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1808 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition F
Selling price

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

