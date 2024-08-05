Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1808 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1808 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,960. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1853 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
