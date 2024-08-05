Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1808 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1808 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,960. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1853 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1808 JP at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

