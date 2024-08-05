8 Escudos 1808 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1808 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,960. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (7) XF (28) VF (22) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (15) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (21)

Cayón (13)

Heritage (10)

HERVERA (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (2)

Palombo (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (4)