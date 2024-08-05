Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1808 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1808 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1560 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2872 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR


