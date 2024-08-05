Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1820 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1820 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1626 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1467 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1769 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Varesi - October 1, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Nomisma - October 17, 2017
Seller Nomisma
Date October 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
