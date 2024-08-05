Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1820 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1820 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1626 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1467 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1769 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date October 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
