8 Escudos 1820 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1820 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1626 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

