Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1820

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 JP
8 Escudos 1820 JP
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 4 Escudos 1820 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1820 JP
4 Escudos 1820 JP
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Escudos 1820 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1820 JP
2 Escudos 1820 JP
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1820 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1820 JP
1 Escudo 1820 JP
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP
1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 26
