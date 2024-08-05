2 Escudos 1820 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1820 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1)