2 Escudos 1820 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1820 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
