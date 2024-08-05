Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1820 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1820 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1820 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1820 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Peru 2 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Peru 2 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Peru 2 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 2 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

