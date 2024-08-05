Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,873)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1820 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
