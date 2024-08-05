1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1820 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (13) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Cayón (4)

CNG (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (3)

Monedalia.es (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (3)