Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1820 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,873)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1820 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
