Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1820 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1820 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
Peru 1 Escudo 1820 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1820 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

