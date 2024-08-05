Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1820 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1820 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1820 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1820 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1134 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place December 13, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (5)
Peru 4 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
1459 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - February 22, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - December 14, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date December 14, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1820 JP at auction Stack's - August 3, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date August 3, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

