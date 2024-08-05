Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1799 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1799 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3640 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1514 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 14, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
