Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1799

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1799 IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1799 IJ
8 Escudos 1799 IJ
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 4 Escudos 1799 IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1799 IJ
4 Escudos 1799 IJ
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1799 IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1799 IJ
2 Escudos 1799 IJ
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1799 IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1799 IJ
1 Escudo 1799 IJ
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 3
