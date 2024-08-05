1 Escudo 1799 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1799 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5047 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) F (1)