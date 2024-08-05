Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1799 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1799 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1799 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1799 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
Peru 2 Escudos 1799 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1799 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 1, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date May 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1799 IJ at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1799 IJ at auction Rauch - March 25, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date March 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1799 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

