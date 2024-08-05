2 Escudos 1799 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1799 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)