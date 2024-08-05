Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1799 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1799 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
