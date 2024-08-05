Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1799 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1799 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3501 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Peru 4 Escudos 1799 IJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1799 IJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
572 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1799 IJ at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1799 IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD

