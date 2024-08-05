Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1762 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1762 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30137 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
9391 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 3300 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
