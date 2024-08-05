Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1762 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1762 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30137 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
9391 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 3300 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

