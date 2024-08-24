Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1762

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1762 LM JM
8 Escudos 1762 LM JM
Average price 7600 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse 4 Escudos 1762 LM JM
Reverse 4 Escudos 1762 LM JM
4 Escudos 1762 LM JM
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1762 JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1762 JM
2 Escudos 1762 JM
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Escudo 1762 LM JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1762 LM JM
1 Escudo 1762 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 0
Category
Year
