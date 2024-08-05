Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1762 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1762 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
18788 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search