Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1762 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1762 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1762 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1762 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Peru 4 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
18788 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1762 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1762 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search