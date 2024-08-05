4 Escudos 1762 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1762 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)