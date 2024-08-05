Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1762 JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1762 JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1762 JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1762 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1762 JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
8604 $
Price in auction currency 6600 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1762 JM at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Peru 2 Escudos 1762 JM at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 719 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1762 JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 2 Escudos 1762 JM at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

