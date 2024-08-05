Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1762 JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1762 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
8604 $
Price in auction currency 6600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 719 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search