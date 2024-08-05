Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1773 JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1773 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 12,750. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Jesús Vico - November 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 JM at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

