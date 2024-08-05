Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1773 JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1773 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 12,750. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search