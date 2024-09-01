Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1773

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 JM
8 Escudos 1773 JM
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 MJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 MJ
8 Escudos 1773 MJ
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 4 Escudos 1773 JM
Reverse 4 Escudos 1773 JM
4 Escudos 1773 JM
Average price 4900 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1773 MJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1773 MJ
2 Escudos 1773 MJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1773 JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1773 JM
1 Escudo 1773 JM
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Escudo 1773 MJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1773 MJ
1 Escudo 1773 MJ
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 1
