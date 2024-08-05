Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1773 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1773 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 30, 2013.

Peru 1 Escudo 1773 MJ at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

