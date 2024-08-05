8 Escudos 1773 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1773 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2508 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 9, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (10) VF (7) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2)