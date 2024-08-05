Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1773 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1773 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2508 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
