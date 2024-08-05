Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1773 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1773 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2508 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2644 $
Price in auction currency 2450 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Warin Global Investments - December 18, 2017
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1773 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1773 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search