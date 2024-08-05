Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1773 JM (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1773 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
