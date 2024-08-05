1 Escudo 1773 JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1773 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33777 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 732. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) VF25 (1) Service NGC (3)