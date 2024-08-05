Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1773 JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1773 JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1773 JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1773 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33777 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 732. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Peru 1 Escudo 1773 JM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1773 JM at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 732 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1773 JM at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1773 JM at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

