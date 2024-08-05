Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1773 JM (Peru, Charles III)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1773 with mark JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33777 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 732. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 732 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
