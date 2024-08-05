Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1752 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1752 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1752 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (215)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1752 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34384 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3812 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Peru 8 Escudos 1752 LM J at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
