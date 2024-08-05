Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1752 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (215)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1752 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34384 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3812 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
