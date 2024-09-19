Catalog
Home
Catalog
Peru
1752
Peru
Period:
1746-1833
1746-1833
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Home
Catalog
Peru
1752
Coins of Peru 1752
Select a category
All
Gold
Gold coins
8 Escudos 1752 LM J
Average price
4400 $
Sales
1
215
4 Escudos 1752 LM J
Average price
10000 $
Sales
0
4
2 Escudos 1752 LM J
Average price
13000 $
Sales
0
2
1 Escudo 1752 LM J
Average price
1700 $
Sales
0
5
Best offers
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction
Sep 6, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Peru
Period
1746-1833
Peru
Peru
Period
1746-1833
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
