Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1752

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1752 LM J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1752 LM J
8 Escudos 1752 LM J
Average price 4400 $
Sales
1 215
Obverse 4 Escudos 1752 LM J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1752 LM J
4 Escudos 1752 LM J
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1752 LM J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1752 LM J
2 Escudos 1752 LM J
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1752 LM J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1752 LM J
1 Escudo 1752 LM J
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 5
