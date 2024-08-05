Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1752 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1752 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search